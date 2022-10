MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has been charged by the Football Association for failing to control its players during its 0-0 draw with Newcastle. United’s players angrily remonstrated with referee Craig Pawson after he ruled out a Cristiano Ronaldo goal shortly after halftime. The official included the incident in his match report which led to the FA charge.

