NFL says it’s not backing down on protecting quarterbacks

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL isn’t backing down on protecting quarterbacks. League executive Troy Vincent said there was a healthy and spirited conversation with owners about roughing-the-passer penalties at the league’s fall meeting. A pair of disputed roughing penalties in Week 5 frustrated defensive players and had players, coaches and fans questioning what constitutes a legal hit. NFL competition committee chairman Rich McKay said the conversation on making roughing-the-passer calls reviewable lasted about 30 seconds and needs more discussion. Commissioner Roger Goodell also said the matter of who’s paying Stan Kroenke’s $790 million settlement for moving the Rams from St. Louis to Los Angeles was resolved.

