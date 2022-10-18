No. 1 Tar Heels, Bacot headline preseason ACC picks

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Top-ranked North Carolina is the favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference. In addition, Tar Heels big man Armando Bacot is the preseason pick for league player of the year. The Tar Heels received 90 of 101 first-place votes from media members during last week’s preseason league media day in Charlotte. That put them ahead of seventh-ranked Duke. The Tar Heels return four starters after reaching the NCAA championship game in their first season under coach Hubert Davis. Duke has the preseason pick for league rookie of the year in 7-foot-1 freshman Dereck Lively II.

