Oliver Wahlstrom scores twice, Islanders beat Sharks 5-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Oliver Wahlstrom scored twice to help the New York Islanders beat San Jose 5-2 on Tuesday night, pushing the Sharks’ season-opening losing streak to five. Anders Lee, Zach Parise and Cal Clutterbuck also scored for New York. Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves for his first victory of the season. Nico Sturm and Evgeny Svechnikov scored for San Jose. James Reimer made 40 saves in the second game of a four-game trip. Wahlstrom gave New York a 3-2 with 56 seconds left in the second period. The 22-year-old forward wired a wrist shot under Reimer’s glove. Wahlstrom scored again at 5:24 of the third, hammering a shot past Reimer’s blocker.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.