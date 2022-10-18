Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:09 PM

Prime Video will add Black Friday game to NFL package in ’23

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

The NFL has announced that Amazon Prime Video will stream a game on Black Friday beginning next season. The game will take place on Nov. 24, 2023, and will kick off at 3 p.m. ET. The teams will be announced in early May when the regular-season schedule is expected to be released. Prime Video is in its first season as the exclusive carrier of “Thursday Night Football” and will expand to 16 games next season. The package goes through the 2033 season.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content