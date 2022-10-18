Prime Video will add Black Friday game to NFL package in ’23
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
The NFL has announced that Amazon Prime Video will stream a game on Black Friday beginning next season. The game will take place on Nov. 24, 2023, and will kick off at 3 p.m. ET. The teams will be announced in early May when the regular-season schedule is expected to be released. Prime Video is in its first season as the exclusive carrier of “Thursday Night Football” and will expand to 16 games next season. The package goes through the 2033 season.