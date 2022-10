MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Hockey Federation says a years-old doping case against Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been dropped by the International Ice Hockey Federation. The RHF says “the IIHF informed Nichushkin that all charges against the player have been dropped.” This followed “the results of additional analyses” at a drug-testing laboratory in Switzerland. The IIHF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

