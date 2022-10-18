Stephen Curry offers Warriors’ support of Brittney Griner

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry took the microphone in the middle of Golden State’s championship ring ceremony Tuesday night to make an impassioned plea in support of Brittney Griner as the WNBA star spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison.The Warriors, long committed to social issues far beyond basketball, celebrated their fourth championship in eight years.Griner is awaiting a hearing in Russia later this month for her appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession.

