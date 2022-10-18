Suspended Padres SS Tatis has follow-up surgery on wrist

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres say suspended shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had a follow-up surgery on his left wrist and should be recovered from that and recent shoulder surgery by spring training. Tatis is currently serving an 80-game suspension from MLB after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. He had surgery last week to removed the screws that were placed in his wrist during surgery in mid-March and replace them with a central screw. Tatis broke his wrist in an offseason motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic. The team didn’t realize the severity of the injury until he reported to spring training.

