Syracuse’s Shrader, Clemson’s Uiagalelei lead ACC showdown

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader and Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei headline an undefeated ACC showdown that almost no one saw coming when the year began. The fifth-ranked Tigers and Uiagalelei had plenty to prove after missing out on their first league title since 2014. The 14th-ranked Orange and Shrader were coming off a struggling season in 2021 that had coach Dino Babers on the hot seat. Now, the teams face off on Saturday for control of the ACC Atlantic Division title race and a spot in the league championship game.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.