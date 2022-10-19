App State scores 28 unanswered points, beats Georgia State

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Camerun Peoples rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Chase Brice added two rushing scores and Appalachian State scored 28 unanswered points in a 42-17 victory over Georgia State. Appalachian State, which had 41 rushing yards in its last game against Texas State, rushed for 379 yards and six touchdowns. Nate Noel added 69 yards rushing, Daetrich Harrington had 52 and Ahmani Marshall 48. The Appalachian State defense forced two turnovers on Georgia State’s opening three drives of the second half to take control. The Mountaineers also secured a fumbled with 1:20 left in the fourth.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.