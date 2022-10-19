Browns RG Teller likely out against Ravens with calf injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller is expected to miss Sunday’s game in Baltimore with a left calf strain. Teller is a vital part of the NFL’s leading rushing attack. He got hurt in the first quarter of last week’s 38-15 loss to New England. During the open locker room period Wednesday, Teller was in a walking boot and said he would sit out this week. Teller doesn’t think the injury is as severe as similar one in 2020, when he missed three games. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski would not rule out Teller but said it’s doubtful he’ll be available this week.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.