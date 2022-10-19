Gobert thrives in T-wolves debut to lead 115-108 win vs. OKC

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 15 rebounds in his Minnesota debut as the Timberwolves recovered to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-108 in the season opener. D’Angelo Russell had 20 points and Jaden McDaniels added 19 points for the Timberwolves. They turned a 16-point lead into a six-point deficit during the third quarter. Gobert stepped up on a night when Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards shot a combined 6 for 27 from the floor. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 32 points and cut the lead to 105-103 with 4:04 left. They didn’t get closer after that.

