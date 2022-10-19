Man United player Greenwood granted bail after rape charge
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United player Mason Greenwood has been granted bail four days after being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault. The 21-year-old Greenwood did not attend the bail application that was held in private in a court in Manchester. The court said following the hearing that bail had been granted to Greenwood with conditions not to contact witnesses, including the complainant, and to reside at a specific address. Greenwood had been remanded in custody on Monday. He is due to appear in court again on Nov. 21. All three charges relate to the same woman.