No. 7 Cardinals, Hokies’ Kitley top ACC preseason picks

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Seventh-ranked Louisville is the favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball race. Virginia Tech post player Elizabeth Kitley is the preseason pick for league player of the year. The Cardinals received 31 of 60 first-place votes from the league’s panel of 15 head coaches and media members. They are coming off a Final Four trip. The 13th-ranked Hokies were picked second in a crowded top tier of the league. Three-time reigning champion and 10th-ranked North Carolina State was third. No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 12 North Carolina rounded out the top five.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.