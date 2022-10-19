SEC East’s surge threatens No. 1 Georgia’s hopes to repeat

ATLANTA (AP) — Top-ranked defending national champion Georgia is far from assured of a return trip to the Southeastern Conference championship game. The SEC East is making its biggest AP Top 25 power move since Florida’s Steve Spurrier and Tennessee’s Phillip Fulmer ruled the division 25 years ago. And Georgia is facing a grueling series of games in the second half of the season. Led by Georgia and No. 3 Tennessee, the East Division boasts two of the top three teams in the country for the first time since Sept. 2, 1997. In that AP Top 25 poll, No. 2 Florida was one spot ahead of No. 3 Tennessee.

