Both QBs try to rebound when Ravens host Cleveland

Jacoby Brissett needs to bounce back before Cleveland’s season completely unravels. He threw an interception on his second pass last week and had three turnovers. Following the game, he gave an impassioned speech to his teammates about holding each other accountable. The Browns play at Baltimore this weekend. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will try to rebound from a couple of late turnovers that helped the New York Giants rally past Baltimore last weekend. Ravens coach John Harbaugh is 23-5 against Cleveland.

By The Associated Press

