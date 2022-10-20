Cavs’ Garland suffers no structural damage to eye in opener
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland did not suffer any structural damage to his left eye when he got hit during Cleveland’s season-opening loss in Toronto. Garland suffered a laceration inside his eyelid in the first quarter when Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. inadvertently poked him in the eye going for a steal. The 22-year-old Garland left the team and was checked Thursday at the Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute. The team said he’ll be re-evaluated over the next two days before his status is updated. It’s likely Garland will miss Cleveland’s game in Chicago on Saturday. The Cavs host Washington in their home opener Sunday.