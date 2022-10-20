F1 back to racing as questions mount over Red Bull spending

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Max Verstappen has already won the Formula 1 season championship. His Red Bull team is streaking toward the constructor’s title as well. The only real question at this week’s U.S. Grand Prix in Austin is whether driver and team should be punished for Red Bull’s cost cap breach in 2021. The series returns to racing for the first time since its governing body announced Red Bull’s “minor” spending violations last season when Verstappen won his first championship. Some teams and drivers say any violation should be considered cheating and carry stiff penalties.

