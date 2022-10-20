Iowa defense will try to contain Stroud, No. 2 Ohio State

Second-ranked Ohio State visits Iowa on Saturday with both teams coming off open weeks. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites and over the Hawkeyes, who have had trouble generating much offense. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is among the most prolific passers in the nation. Star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be back after missing most of the season so far with a hamstring injury and running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams could both be ready to go also. Iowa’s defense has played well, holding No. 4 Michigan to 327 yards in a 27-14 loss to the Wolverines Oct. 1.

