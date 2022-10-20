No. 5 Clemson, No. 14 Syracuse battle for ACC Atlantic

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 5 Clemson and No. 14 Syracuse square off for control of the ACC Atlantic this weekend. It is the first time in the 81-year history of Clemson’s Death Valley that two teams each 6-0 or better have played each other. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney says you shouldn’t read too much is his team’s recent history of success against the Orange because this Syracuse group is confident and capable. Syracuse is looking to continue its best start since its last undefeated season in 1987.

