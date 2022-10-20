No. 9 UCLA visits No. 10 Oregon in key Pac-12 clash

Ninth-ranked UCLA visits No. 10 Oregon on Saturday in the first game between two teams ranked in the top 10 at Autzen Stadium since No. 3 Oregon defeated No. 7 Michigan State in 2014. The Ducks, who are coming off a bye, have a 22-game winning streak at home, third-longest active streak in the nation and one win away from tying the school record. UCLA, also coming off a bye, is looking for its first win in Eugene since 2004. UCLA has a nine-game winning streak stretching back to last season.

By The Associated Press

