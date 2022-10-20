Penguins jump on Kings early, roll to 6-1 victory

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the Los Angeles Kings 6-1. Jan Rutta, Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling scored their first goals for Pittsburgh as the Penguins improved to 3-0-1. Jake Guentzel, Rickard Rakell and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh took a quick 3-0 lead in the first period to chase Los Angeles starting goaltender Cal Petersen. Carl Grundstrom scored late for the Kings to spoil Jarry’s shutout bid.

