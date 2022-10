MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will be left out of Manchester United’s squad to face Chelsea on Saturday. The decision comes after the Portugal international walked out of United’s 2-0 win against Tottenham before the final whistle on Wednesday. United manager Erik ten Hag said afterward that he would “deal with” Ronaldo and the club has now released a statement.

