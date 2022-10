LONDON (AP) — Steven Gerrard is out as manager of Premier League club Aston Villa after less than a year in charge. The Birmingham club said Thursday that Gerrard “has left the club with immediate effect” after a 3-0 loss at Fulham. Villa has just two wins after 11 league games and is one spot above the relegation zone.

