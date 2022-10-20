West Virginia to Texas Tech for matchup of 3-3 Big 12 teams

West Virginia has finally found some momentum after starting the season 0-2. Texas Tech is coming off a break after playing five consecutive Top 25 teams. They meet Saturday in a matchup of 3-3 teams both trying to avoid their third Big 12 loss. The Mountaineers have won three of their last four games. It is homecoming at Texas Tech, which opens a stretch of playing four of its last six regular-season games at home. The Red Raiders have won the last three games in the series.

