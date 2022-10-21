Austin and its booming crowds an F1 favorite for drivers

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Fernando Alonso remembers the quiet times in Austin. Back when he could jog the city streets without being noticed, move through the hotel lobby with ease, and drive to the Circuit of the Americas for the U.S. Grand Prix without planning for traffic well ahead of time. No more. If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it’s the more than 400,000 fans that are expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the race that put the series back on American soil.

