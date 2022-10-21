French teen prodigy Victor Wembanyama thrills Paris crowd

PARIS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama thrilled a crowd of 4,000 by leading his Paris-based club to a victory on Friday night. The 18-year-old Wembanyama is widely expected to be the first pick in next year’s NBA draft. He stands 7-foot-3 and has an unusual combination of size and skill. He scored 73 points in two exhibition games in Las Vegas earlier this month. On Friday night, he scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Paris-based Metropolitans 92 in a 113-88 win against Blois. He went 2 for 3 from 3-point range and had seven rebounds and five blocks. The crowd included 85-year-old former French Prime Minister Lionel Jospin.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.