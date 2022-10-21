Jon Rahm roars into share of lead at CJ Cup with 62

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Jon Rahm hardly looks like a player easing his way to the end of the year. Rahm had 10 birdies in the CJ Cup for a 62. That gives him a share of the lead going into the weekend at Congaree with Kurt Kitayama. Rahm had a chance to tie his best round ever on the PGA Tour until missing the 18th green for his only bogey. Kitayama had a 65. They were one shot ahead of Cam Davis and Aaron Wise. Rahm is coming off a victory two weeks ago in the Spanish Open.

