Mainz routs 10-man Cologne 5-0 in Bundesliga

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Five different players scored for Mainz as it routed 10-man Cologne 5-0 to strengthen its bid for the European places in the Bundesliga. Mainz achieved its biggest margin of victory for nearly three years and soared from 11th to third in the table. Cologne defender Luca Kilian hauled down Mainz forward Karim Onisiwo on the break to give away an 11th-minute penalty converted by Marcus Ingvartsen. Kilian soon fouled Onisiwo again to earn himself a second yellow card. Dominik Kohr, Anton Stach, Aarón Martín and Onisiwo further extended Mainz’s lead. There were also two disallowed goals for Mainz.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.