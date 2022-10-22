Capitals erase another third-period deficit, beat Kings 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored on a wraparound late in regulation to help the Washington Capitals beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3. It’s their second victory in three games when trailing going into the third period. Nic Dowd and John Carlson scored to erase a two-goal deficit before Lars Eller gave Washington the lead. Viktor Arvidsson, who assisted on the first two Kings goals, scored to tie it again before Johansson put the Capitals ahead for good with 5:25 left. Washington has won three of four. Los Angeles has dropped two in a row to end a five game road trip that started with three victories.

