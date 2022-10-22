Dayton scored final 13 points, beats Stetson 23-20

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Sam Webster made a go-ahead 22-yard field goal with 6:06 remaining in the fourth quarter and Dayton scored 13 unanswered points to beat Stetson 23-20. Webster also made field goals from 39 and 44 yards. Stetson kicker Cameron Gillis gave them a 20-10 lead midway through the third quarter. Shane Hamm was 11 of 18 for 122 yards for Dayton, and he ran it 12 times for 44 yards and a touchdown. Jake Chisholm rushed it 26 times for 96 yards. Stetson was led by Brady Meitz’s 327 yards passing. Meitz was intercepted by Logan Dalton, who ran it back to give Dayton a 10-3 lead.

