Fant’s big game powers No. 3 Tennessee past UT Martin 65-24

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tight end Princeton Fant ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead No. 3 Tennessee to a 65-24 victory over UT Martin Saturday. The Volunteers (7-0) used the win over FCS No. 14 Skyhawks to prepare for upcoming Southeastern Conference battles with Kentucky and Georgia. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Heisman Trophy candidate, completed 18 of 24 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Jalin Hyatt caught seven passes for 174 yards and two scores. UT Martin quarterback Dresser Winn threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.