Fox, Paul share lead at Mallorca; Mansell sets course record

PALMA, Spain (AP) — Ryan Fox and Yannik Paul share a two-stroke lead of the Mallorca Open after both had a flawless third round while Richard Mansell shot a course-record 61. Fox is aiming for his third European tour win of the year. Paul is searching for his first. Paul had three eagles and three birdies in his 9-under 62 while Fox had six birdies to also rest 16 under overall heading into the final day at the Son Muntaner Golf Club. Richard Mansell is fifth at three shots back after he set a new course record with a superb 61. He had 10 birdies with eight of them on the last nine.

