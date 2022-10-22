Late fumble recovery secures Cornell’s win over Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jameson Wang threw two touchdown passes to Matt Robbert, ran for another, and Cornell edged Brown 24-21 after the Big Red came up with a big fumble recovery in the final minute. Brown reached the Cornell 1-yard line with 42 seconds left. But the Bears were dropped for a 3-yard loss then retreated to the 9 after a penalty. Max Lundeen stripped the ball from Jake Willcox and Brendan Chestnut recovered for Cornell. The Bears cut the margin 24-21 after Willcox’s 25-yard pass to Solomon Miller with eight minutes to go.

