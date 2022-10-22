Martinez runs for 3 TDs; Oregon St. beats Colorado 42-9

CORVAILLIS, Ore. (AP) — Damien Martinez ran for a career-high 178 yards and three touchdowns, and Oregon State’s defense turned in another strong performance in a 42-9 victory over Colorado. The Beavers (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) have won three straight games and are bowl eligible for the second year in a row after ending a seven-year bowl hiatus last season. Colorado (1-6, 1-3 Pac-12), playing its second game under interim head coach Mike Sanford, was unable to build off the momentum of last week’s overtime victory against California. Oregon State extended a 21-3 halftime lead to 28-3 on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Ben Gulbranson to tight end Jack Velling on the opening drive of the third quarter.

