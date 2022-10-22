Merrimack defeats Sacred Heart despite blowing 15-point lead

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Gavin McCusker threw for a touchdown and got decisive score on the ground, leading Merrimack to a 31-25 victory over Sacred Heart. McCusker, who threw for 124 yards scored on a 2-yard run with 15 seconds left in the third quarter. Midway through the fourth quarter the Warriors’ Jared Dunn blocked a Sacred Heart punt and Lliam Davis capped the scoring with a 37-yard field goal. Trailing 31-25, Sacred Heart had two remaining possessions. Sam Renzi missed a 27-yard field goal with 5:22 remaining and later time ran out with the Pioneers at the Merrimack 27-yard line. The Warriors led 21-6 early in the third quarter but Sacred Heart scored the next 19 points to lead 25-21.

