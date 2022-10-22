No. 2 Buckeyes catch fire late, pound bumbling Iowa 54-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Stroud overcame a slow start to throw four second-half touchdown passes as No. 2 Ohio State beat Iowa 54-10. Ohio State’s defense took advantage of six Iowa turnovers as the Buckeyes pulled away. Tanner McCalister intercepted two passes and Tommy Eichenberg had a pick-6 as the Buckeyes took advantage of an inept Iowa offense to consistently start drives with good field position. Miyan Williams rushed for a touchdown, and Stroud threw second-half scoring passes to Marvin Harrison, Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming and Mitch Rossi.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.