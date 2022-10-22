Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season. The Pacers dropped their first two games of the season at home this week. Mathurin, a 20-year-old Canadian forward selected sixth overall, made the three 3-pointers in a 2:20 span as the Pacers surged to an 88-79 lead after three quarters. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 22 points.

