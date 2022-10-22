Penix leads Washington to 1st road win, 28-21 over Cal
By JOSH DUBOW
AP Sports Writer
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw a go-ahead 14-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan early in the fourth quarter to lead Washington past California 28-21. Penix threw for 374 yards and two TDs for his eighth straight 300-yard passing game to help the Huskies win their first road game of the season. Jack Plummer threw three touchdown passes in the second half for the Golden Bears. But it wasn’t enough to prevent Cal from losing its third straight game.