Tyler, Domschke help W. Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 16-10

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Sean Tyler ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, Palmer Domschke kicked three field goals and Western Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 16-10. Domschke made a 52-yard field goal with 3:50 left in the second quarter and a 46-yarder as time in the first half expired to give Western Michigan (3-5, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) the lead for good at 6-3. Tyler scored on a 20-yard run that capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive and made it 13-3 midway through the third. Brett Gabbert completed 21 of 38 passes for 222 yards and his 9-yard touchdown run capped the scoring early in the fourth for the Redhawks.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.