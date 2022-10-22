Unfavorable weather cancels women’s World Cup season opener

SÖLDEN, Austria (AP) — The first women’s race of the Alpine skiing’s World Cup season has been called off after rain and snowfall affected the visibility on the course and made a safe race impossible. FIS says the giant slalom was called off “due to the current weather situation and the future weather forecast.” Organizers initially delayed the planned start by one but decided to call off the race soon after as conditions didn’t improve. There was no immediate word whether the race would be rescheduled. A men’s giant slalom on the same course on the Rettenbach glacier is scheduled for Sunday.

