Wilson leads William & Mary to 44-24 victory over Towson

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Darius Wilson threw two touchdown passes and William & Mary rolled to a 44-24 victory over Towson. Donavyn Lester scored on a 1-yard run and Wilson connected with Caylin Newton for a 12-yard touchdown as William & Mary (6-1, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) grabbed a 14-3 lead after one quarter. The Tribe upped their lead to 20-3 when holder Andrew Piercy tossed the ball to kicker Ethan Chang for a 17-yard touchdown on a fake field-goal attempt. Lester’s 3-yard touchdown run and a Chang field goal made it 30-3 at halftime.

