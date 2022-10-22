Wooldridge, Louisiana-Lafayette beat Arkansas State 38-18

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Ben Wooldridge passed for 315 yards and five touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette never trailed in the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 38-18 win over Arkansas State. Dontae Fleming had six receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns and Jacob Bernard added 97 yards receiving and a TD on five catches for Louisiana (4-3, 2-2 Sun Belt). Kenneth Almendares kicked a 43-yard field goal to open the scoring with about 5 minutes to go in the first quarter and Fleming’s first touchdown — a 5-yarder — made it 10-0 going into the second. Dominic Zvada got Arkansas State (2-6, 1-4) on the board with a 43-yard field goal before AJ Mayer threw a 27-yard TD pass to Seydou Traore with 6:28 to go in the first half

