Campbell’s road woes persist as Lions fall to Cowboys 24-6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dan Campbell is still looking for his first road win in two seasons as coach of the Detroit Lions. A trip to his home state of Texas didn’t change things as the Lions fell to the Dallas Cowboys 24-6. Campbell is 0-11-1 away from Detroit. The Lions had five turnovers in a fourth consecutive loss. The biggest was a fumble at the goal line by running back Jamaal Williams with Detroit trailing 10-6 in the fourth quarter. Jared Goff was responsible for the other four turnovers. He threw two interceptions and fumbled twice.

