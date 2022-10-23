Chargers’ JC Jackson leaves with right knee injury
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers cornerback JC Jackson injured his right knee during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Medical personnel put an air cast on Jackson’s right leg before he was carted off into the locker room. Jackson’s knee appeared to give out while he was attempting to elevate while contesting a catch by Seattle’s Marquise Goodwin in the end zone. Goodwin caught a 23-yard pass from Geno Smith to extend the Seahawks’ lead to 24-14.