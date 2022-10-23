Cowboys lean on defense in Prescott’s return, top Lions 24-6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott ran for two 1-yard touchdowns and Dak Prescott threw for a score in his return from injury while the Dallas Cowboys leaned on their defense again in a 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys recovered Jamaal Williams’ fumble inside their 1 with a four-point lead early in the fourth quarter. Jared Goff was responsible for four other Detroit turnovers. Prescott missed the previous five games with a fractured right thumb. He was rusty, but the Dallas defense led the way much as it did while Cooper Rush went 4-1 as the starter in Prescott’s place. Dallas moved to 5-2 while Detroit fell to 1-5.

