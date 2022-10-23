Ko returns to country of her birth to win BMW Ladies

WONJU, South Korea (AP) — Lydia Ko has won her 18th career title in the country of her birth after completing a 7-under 65 final round at the BMW Ladies Championship. Ko finished the tournament with a 21 under 267, four strokes ahead of Andrea Lee, who had a final round of 3 under 69. Atthaya Thitikul, who carded a tournament record 9 under 63 on the first day, ended up fourth following a disappointing round of 2 over 74 on Sunday with five bogeys and only three birdies.

