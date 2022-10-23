Musetti beats Berrettini to win Napoli Cup and 2nd ATP title

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Fourth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti has beaten Italian compatriot and close friend Matteo Berrettini on home soil to win the Napoli Cup and the second ATP trophy of his career. The second-seeded Berrettini was hampered by a foot injury and Musetti won 7-6 (5), 6-2 in front of a passionate crowd at the outdoor, hardcourt tournament. Musetti broke Berrettini’s serve twice in the second set and served it out to love. Musetti didn’t drop a set all week in Naples. The 20-year-old Musetti lifted his first tour-level crown in Hamburg in July.

