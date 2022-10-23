NZ, Canada, England top-seeded for World Cup quarterfinals

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Defending champion New Zealand, third-ranked Canada and top-ranked England all have finished with unbeaten records in the group stage of the Women’s Rugby World Cup to take the top three seedings in the knockout rounds. Host New Zealand is top seed after posting bonus point wins over Australia, Wales and Scotland in Group A. Canada will be second seed after completing its group matches Sunday with a 29-14 win over the United States. England beat South Africa 75-0 in the last match of the group stage to finish with three wins in Group C and third seeding.

