AP source: Jets acquiring RB James Robinson from Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The New York Jets moved quickly to replace rookie running back Breece Hall. A person familiar with the deal says the Jets traded a conditional late-round draft pick to Jacksonville on Monday for James Robinson. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been formally finalized. Robinson, a third-year pro who lost his starting job to former Clemson star Travis Etienne two weeks ago, still needs to pass a physical. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Monday that the running back has been dealing with “lower-body issues, mostly in his knees right now.”

